Liverpool facing huge fight to keep Dominik Szoboszlai after Hungary manager reveals midfielder's 'dream to play for Real Madrid'

According to MARCA, Real Madrid have been alerted to comments from Rossi, who has claimed that his Hungary captain, Szoboszlai, dreams of representing Los Blancos.

Rossi is quoted as saying: "[Szoboszlai] always had one dream: to play for Real Madrid. Because of the very close and direct relationship I have with Dominik Szoboszlai since he started playing football as a child, Real Madrid has always been his dream.

"I don't know if he'll be able to take that step, because the decision depends on him and also on his club.

"I absolutely don't rule out the possibility of him staying at Liverpool and renewing his contract there, especially because he's highly valued within the club. He's a very important player for Liverpool, and Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world."