Liverpool catching strays! New Marseille president takes swipe at Reds over spending 'disappointment'
Richard hits out at Liverpool spending
The new Marseille head honcho used his official unveiling on Friday to send a clear message about financial management in modern football, specifically highlighting Liverpool as an example of inefficient spending. Speaking alongside owner Frank McCourt, Richard did not hold back when comparing OM's ambitions to the English giants.
"OM is part of that small group of clubs that must play in the Champions League every year - that means finishing in the top three in Ligue 1," Richard explained. "But it’s not just about money. Some clubs have spent huge amounts - like Liverpool, who invested €480m last summer - and yet... I wouldn’t say it’s a failure, but there’s a lot of disappointment."
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Expensive summer at Anfield
The figures mentioned by Richard refer to a transformative summer for the Premier League side, which saw several high-profile arrivals and departures.
Under the guidance of their recruitment team, Liverpool sanctioned deals for top talents including Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and Hugo Ekitike. The influx was designed to propel the club back to the summit of European football following their Premier League title win.
To help balance the books for such a lavish spree, the Reds approved the sales of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. However, despite the arrival of some of Europe's most coveted youngsters, the club's fortunes have seemingly left observers like Richard unimpressed, leading to his public critique during his first media appearance at Stade Velodrome.
Marseille's own period of transition
While Richard is critical of affairs on Merseyside, he inherits a club currently undergoing its own significant structural overhaul. The departures of former president Pablo Longoria and highly-rated head coach Roberto De Zerbi have left the French giants in a state of flux. The hierarchy is now banking on the leadership of Richard to steady the ship and maintain their continental status.
Marseille find themselves in a tense battle for Champions League qualification, a goal that remains the minimum requirement for the American ownership. The pressure is on to ensure that the club remains a fixture in Europe's elite competition while navigating the financial restrictions that Richard so vocally defended during his press conference.
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What's next for OM?
Richard’s comments come at a time when the club is desperately searching for results, starting with a must-win clash against bottom-of-the-table FC Metz on Friday night to keep their top-three hopes alive.