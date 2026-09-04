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Khaled Mahmoud

Isak double fires Liverpool to first Premier League win as Barcola makes Reds debut

A. Isak
Liverpool
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool
Ipswich Town
Premier League
B. Barcola

Liverpool finally picked up their first win of the Premier League campaign with a clinical 2-0 victory at Portman Road, dispatching Ipswich Town following back-to-back draws in their opening two games. Alexander Isak was the star of the show, delivering a devastating first-half display that justified his record-breaking price tag and set the tone for a dominant afternoon in Suffolk.

  • Isak finds his rhythm in record-breaking style

    Isak produced his most devastating performance since joining Liverpool from Newcastle United for a British record £125m transfer fee 12 months ago. The Swedish international looked sharp from the first whistle, silencing critics who had questioned his impact since his high-profile move to Anfield. By beating Kjell Scherpen twice in the opening nine minutes, the striker essentially ended the contest before the newly promoted hosts could even find their footing in the match.

    The victory in Suffolk also marked a significant milestone for Andoni Iraola, securing his first win in charge of Liverpool. By taking all three points, Iraola avoided becoming the club's first manager since Brendan Rodgers to fail to win any of his opening three Premier League matches.

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  • Ipswich Town v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Gakpo and Isak combination proves lethal

    Liverpool opened the scoring within six minutes when Isak drilled a finish past Scherpen at his near post following an incisive pass from Cody Gakpo. It was a notable moment for the Reds, marking the first time they had taken the lead in a Premier League fixture this term after falling behind in their opening draws against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

    Just three minutes later, the dynamic duo combined once more to double the visitors' lead and stun the Portman Road crowd. The precise delivery was the third time this season that Gakpo - who was linked with a summer switch to Manchester City - has set up the Swedish striker in the Premier League.

  • Araujo stands firm on full debut

    While the frontline caught the eye, Liverpool's backline was equally crucial in securing the clean sheet. The hosts came close to pulling one back on the half-hour mark, only for Ronald Araujo to produce a vital last-ditch block on his full debut to deny Daizen Maeda at the far post.

    Isak was then denied a hat-trick shortly before the break when the assistant referee flagged for offside after he turned in Florian Wirtz's low delivery. Despite the ruled-out effort, Liverpool maintained complete command of the contest.

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  • Ipswich Town v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Barcola bows in as Liverpool look ahead

    Liverpool supporters were given further encouragement in the final 25 minutes as new arrival Bradley Barcola made his debut. The French forward, who completed a £123m move from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, was introduced from the bench to a warm reception from the travelling fans.

    The result moves Liverpool up to fifth in the Premier League table with five points, while Ipswich remain 13th on three points. The Reds now turn their attention to European action as they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, before returning to league duties against Fulham at Anfield on 12 September.

Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS