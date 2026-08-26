Getty Images Sport
Liverpool face Tottenham while Manchester United take on Brighton in the Carabao Cup
Blockbuster fixtures await in round three
According to Sky Sports, the Carabao Cup third-round draw has delivered a series of exciting domestic match-ups, headlined by Liverpool hosting Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. The draw features up to six potential all-Premier League ties, providing fans with early blockbuster clashes.
Manchester United will welcome Brighton to Old Trafford in a repeat of last season's FA Cup encounter, where Brighton eliminated Manchester United. Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to visit Ipswich Town, and Sunderland will play Hull City in another confirmed all-top-flight fixture. Everton are also preparing to host Wolverhampton Wanderers in what promises to be a highly competitive match.
- Getty Images Sport
European teams kept apart during the draw
The eight teams involved in European competitions this season, including Manchester City and Aston Villa, were deliberately kept apart during the third-round draw.
Manchester City have been drawn at home against Norwich City, while Aston Villa will travel to face Coventry City in a Midlands derby. Chelsea will host Leeds United if they can overcome Luton Town in their remaining second-round tie. Elsewhere, Newcastle United will travel to London to play Millwall. Fleetwood Town, who are the only fourth-tier team remaining in the competition, will host Sheffield United for a place in the fourth round.
Second round concludes on Thursday
Before the third round begins, the remaining second-round ties must be completed on Thursday. While Chelsea play Luton Town, West Ham United await the winner of the clash between Fulham and AFC Wimbledon. The teams that successfully navigate these final fixtures will complete the full 16-match lineup for the next stage. The draw has provided plenty of intrigue, with Bradford City earning a tie against Leyton Orient following their penalty shootout victory over Burnley. Brentford will also face Reading as clubs from across the English Football League look to secure a famous cup run.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for the clubs?
The Carabao Cup third-round fixtures will be played across the weeks commencing September 7 and September 14. The five Premier League clubs participating in the Champions League will play their matches during the second week to accommodate their busy European schedules. Managers will now begin preparing their squads for these crucial knockout ties as the domestic calendar intensifies.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting