Liverpool Champions League hero enters multi-million pound legal battle with own brother as former star fights to avoid bankruptcy

The lasting consequences of a "disastrous property business" has left former Liverpool defender Steve Finnan on the brink of bankruptcy, having become embroiled in a legal battle with his brother, Sean, in 2016. Finnan sued his sibling but never saw any money and has since been liable for legal costs and bills that have not been paid.
After winding down a playing career that 684 appearances for club and country – including spells at Fulham, Espanyol and Portsmouth either side of five years at Anfield, Finnan went into business with his brother. But their property venture failed and the 49-year-old is reported by The Independent to have sued Sean some time around 2016 after becoming "concerned about the way the business was being run". That eventually resulted in a High Court settlement awarding the ex-footballer £4 million ($5.3m) in 2018, but Finnan's brother was declared bankrupt a year later without paying up.