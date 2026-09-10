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Is Julian Alvarez finally back? Why Atletico Madrid's defeat at Anfield might actually be a massive win for Diego Simeone
Atletico suffer defeat despite encouraging signs
Atletico failed to claim a positive result during their Champions League trip to Anfield, falling to defeat against Liverpool in their opening match of the campaign. However, Simeone's side left England with several encouraging signs for the future.
The most notable takeaway was Simeone handing Alvarez a starting berth on the big stage. While the loss hurts, the Spanish outfit may have re-established a crucial piece for their future ambitions. Former Spain international and current Movistarpundit Canizares highlighted the Argentine's display as the defining story of the evening.
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Canizares identifies green shoots of recovery
Speaking after the match, Canizares insisted that Atletico remain well-positioned to progress in Europe despite the early setback. For the former goalkeeper, Alvarez's individual revival far outweighed the final scoreline. The former Valencia star praised the striker's impact, noting how effectively he slotted back into the starting lineup. Alvarez provided a fine pass to Marcos Llorente for Atletico's opening goal, recording his first assist for the club before forcing a top save from Alisson.
"I believe Atletico Madrid can turn this result around, as there are many games left in this Champions League," Canizares stated. "What is important is that we have seen the first green shoot of Julian Alvarez's recovery.
"First, because he started his first match. Second, because he performed at a high level. His excellent pass to Marcos Llorente led to the opening goal and marked his first assist. He also had a shot that Alisson saved brilliantly, one that could easily have been another goal."
Argentine striker integrates fully into the group
Canizares emphasised that normal service is slowly returning for Alvarez, who looked completely integrated alongside his team-mates. The forward notably stayed behind after the final whistle to applaud the travelling supporters.
"He appeared well-integrated into the squad, so much so that he stayed behind to greet the fans at the end," Canizarez added. "Atletico may have dropped three points, but they’ve found the first glimmer of Julian Alvarez's recovery.
"Finding the best version of Julisn, or at least a Julian who can make a real contribution, might be more important for Atletico than losing these initial three points, especially knowing there are plenty of matches left to make up the ground."
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Looking ahead to European recovery and form
Finding an effective version of Alvarez gives Simeone a potent weapon as Atletico navigate a demanding schedule. His sharp movement and creativity at Anfield offer a clear template for success in upcoming matches.
The Spanish side will now turn their focus back to domestic action before attempting to collect their first Champions League points of the season. Simeone will hope Alvarez can build on this foundation to secure a regular starting berth.
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