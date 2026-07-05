Ex-Liverpool and Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs Celtic contract extension

Celtic have secured the future of Oxlade-Chamberlain for another season as the former England international, who has won 35 caps for his country, proved to be a useful mid-season addition for the Hoops following a difficult spell in Turkey.
The veteran midfielder arrived in Glasgow earlier this year after Besiktas terminated his contract, leaving him out of football for six months. However, he quickly shook off any rustiness to become a fan favourite at Parkhead, contributing significantly to the club's late-season surge under the leadership of Martin O'Neill.