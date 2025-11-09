Liverpool will be 'absolutely fine' without Ibrahima Konate as Jamie Carragher tells club not to panic over defender's expiring contract

Konate has established himself as a key fixture in Liverpool’s starting XI following his move from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2021. The 26-year-old has formed a strong partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defence, making 147 appearances in all competitions and scoring six goals.
However, speculation remains rife regarding Konate’s future ahead of the January transfer window opening in less than two months’ time. The centre-back is into the final year on his current deal and it is up in the air as to whether he will ink fresh terms at Anfield.
German newspaper BILD are reporting that German giants Bayern Munich are tentatively weighing up whether to rival La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid by making a move for Konate, who is eligible to arrange a free transfer in January.