Are Liverpool lacking No.10 magic as Cole Palmer, Bruno Fernandes & Rayan Cherki prosper? Reds legend makes transfer call amid struggles from £116m Florian Wirtz

Asked if Liverpool are lacking in the No.10 department - given the numbers being posted by Fernandes, Palmer and Co - Reds legend Houghton, who was speaking in association with IrishBetting.ie, told GOAL: “I think we could do with another one. I said that the other week, I think if you had two number 10s, because we've got two strikers, we've got four wingers, two for either wing, or wherever you want to look at it, we've got four central midfielders, I just don't see us having two number 10s, and I think that's an area where you need a bit of magic.

“If one number 10's not doing it, then you can bring another one in. Interesting to see what the manager does. I mean everyone's looking for them, because they could be game changers.

“There's other aspects of Liverpool I think will improve as the season goes on. I think last season they played too narrow, the wingers came in and the midfielders were all tight together, so there was no space, whereas this season, playing with a bit more width, whether that would be Cody [Gakpo] on the right, or Victor [Munoz] on the right, Rio [Ngumoha] or Bradley [Barcola], you've got options now to keep the pitch nice and wide.

“That should free up that central area for Florian Wirtz, but Florian's got to show that consistency now. He's going to be given more game time I think, he's going to be playing in his favourite position, he's not going to be farmed out to the left or the right, as he was sometimes last season, he's got to be in that central role, so it's up to him now to show that consistency, game in, game out.

“When you come for a big price tag and you come to Liverpool, you have to be playing well, because the fans are going to be looking at you and asking why, if you're not producing it, what's the reasons behind it.”