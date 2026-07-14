Lionesses starlet Khiara Keating completes Liverpool transfer after rejecting new contract at Manchester City

Liverpool announced Keating's arrival on Monday, with her signing what BBC Sportunderstands to be a three-year deal. She will wear the No.12 shirt.
It comes after Keating rejected the offer of a new Man City contract last month ahead of her current deal expiring, despite the club announcing in 2023 that she had signed a contract until 2027. It means Liverpool pick up a top young goalkeeper on a free transfer, then, making the business all the more impressive from the Reds.
This was a position of serious need for the Merseysiders. The club brought in Jennifer Falk on loan in January to address it but could not agree a permanent deal for the Sweden international at the end of the campaign. As such, a new shot-stopper was on the shopping list and head coach Gareth Taylor has turned to a familiar face to tick it off, having been the man in charge at Man City when Keating enjoyed her senior breakthrough in the 2023-24 season.