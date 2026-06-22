England goalkeeper Khiara Keating turns down new Man City contract amid interest from other WSL clubs as deal enters final year

Could a move away from Man City be the answer in that regard? It certainly looks like a more likely outcome after BBC Sport reported on Monday that Keating turned down a new offer from the club. Her current contract expires next summer and there is interest from elsewhere in the WSL according to the report, which notes that the 21-year-old 'is uncertain about her future'.

Speaking to GOAL last month, when asked about the lack of game time in the 2025-26 season, Keating said: "It's been tough. At the end of the day, everyone wants to play, so not getting as many minutes as I can in the league was a bit disappointing, but there's always another opportunity. There's always a chance to get better and I think in the cup games that I've played, I think I've taken [those opportunities].

"I think I've always learned to be ready. I think with England as well, at the Euros, I was number two, but Sarina always made sure I was ready. I think when Karen Bardsley and Ellie Roebuck were here, I had to be patient and wait. At the end of the day, I'm here to do a job so I will always prepare as well as I can prepare, no matter what's happened."