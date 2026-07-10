Lionesses star Niamh Charles swaps Chelsea for Man City as new WSL champions strengthen ahead of title defence and Champions League return

Charles' move to Man City has been rumoured for some time, with The Athletic first reporting on it back in late May, and Katie McCabe's own switch from Arsenal to Chelsea only made it more inevitable, with the Ireland captain arriving at Stamford Bridge to bolster the left-back spot. It's a move that has now finally been confirmed, with City unveiling Charles on Friday.
The England international, who has 34 caps for her country and was part of the squad that won the European Championships last summer, had a year left on her deal at Chelsea, meaning City had to pay a fee. The Guardian understands that it was £500,000 ($670,000), representing good business for the Blues given the length of contract remaining and the arrival of McCabe on a free transfer.