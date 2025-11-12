From hero to villain: Mary Earps returns to Manchester United with her Lionesses legacy in tatters after Hannah Hampton and Sarina Wiegman criticism

That England's No.1 shirt started to slip out of her hands last year had no negative impact on her iconic status. Change is natural in football and that was especially, and unsurprisingly, the case here, in a situation where Earps had an uber-talented young shot-stopper by the name of Hannah Hampton charging up behind her. It didn't alter the way England fans thought about the player who was so instrumental in such incredible success, not in terms of her legacy and influence.
It is instead how Earps has reacted to relinquishing her position as the Lionesses' first-choice goalkeeper, first with the manner of her international retirement back in May and now her stunning comments towards Hampton and England boss Sarina Wiegman, that has changed the public's perception of her for the worse. Indeed, one of the most common takes over the past few days is that Earps has tarnished her Lionesses legacy with her recent comments - and it's hard to disagree.
NOTE: Article first published on November 3, 2025.