Lionesses legend Chloe Kelly can still salvage injury-hit season as England's Euros hero returns to Arsenal ranks for run-in

So far, it hasn't quite panned out like that. Injuries have limited Kelly massively, with her only able to start one Women's Super League game so far this term as a result. Indeed, just when it looked like she was gathering some momentum before the winter break, she was forced off with a knee issue 23 minutes into England's victory over Ghana.

Last Wednesday, though, Kelly was able to make her first start since that December international break, and she looked sharp in Arsenal's 4-0 win over OH Leuven, a result which has all-but-secured the Gunners' place in the Champions League quarter-finals. The hope will be that this can mark the start of a big end to the season for a player who came into this campaign with plenty of eyes on her, but has yet to showcase the match-winning - and title-winning - qualities she possesses.