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'It's exciting to see their faces!' – Lionel Scaloni opens up on giving debuts in Cordoba
Scaloni celebrates emotional debut moments in Cordoba triumph
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni reflected on the emotional rewards of international management after watching his team defeat Bolivia 4-0 in Cordoba. Scaloni highlighted the joy of integrating fresh talent into the national team setup during the three-match home series.
Goals from Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz, Cristian Romero, and Jose Lopez delivered a seamless victory.
Scaloni admitted that seeing young players step onto the pitch represents one of his greatest achievements.
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Manager moved by young players' passion for national jersey
Speaking to reporters, Scaloni revealed his pride at witnessing debutants sing the national anthem alongside experienced squad leaders. He emphasized that every player entering the squad brings genuine joy and excitement, which translates directly onto the pitch.
Scaloni asserted that representing Argentina remains a sacred privilege for players old and new.
"It was wonderful to see so many young players enjoying themselves and singing the national anthem like any other player," Scaloni told media. "For any coach, it's exciting to give a player their debut. For a national team coach, even more so, because you can see on the players' faces what it means to play in this jersey."
Scaloni singles out 'Flaco' Lopez for complete forward display
Scaloni reserved high praise for Palmeiras forward Jose 'Flaco' Lopez, who capped off the victory with a late rebound strike. The manager commended Lopez for his pressing work rate, tactical movement, and professional attitude since joining the senior camp.
He emphasized that competition for central attacking spots strengthens the entire squad.
"We're happy with Flaco; he always creates chances and is a complete player, with good pressing and skills," Scaloni noted. "His behavior is also great. We continue to be a competitive national team. I told the guys I was proud that they wanted to be here."
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Argentina prepare for Burkina Faso clash in Cordoba
Scaloni turns his attention to Thursday's international friendly against Burkina Faso as Argentina continue their homecoming window. The head coach plans to continue evaluating squad options while keeping competitive standards high.
Benin will serve as Argentina's final opponent of the window.
Scaloni seeks further progress from his developing squad.
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