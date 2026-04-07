VIDEO: 'The ghost of Jordi Alba was there!' - Lionel Messi goes viral for rare misplaced pass in latest Inter Miami outing

The bizarre moment led to instant comparisons to Messi's long-term partnership with the veteran Spanish defender. The commentator covering the match summed up the sentiment perfectly, joking that "the ghost of Jordi Alba was over there" as the ball trickled into the vacant space where the full-back used to reside. Alba, who shared nine trophy-laden years with Messi at Barcelona before joining him in Florida in 2023, called time on his professional career end of last year. However, it seems that nearly a decade of telepathic understanding between the two has left Messi with habits that are proving difficult to break in the post-Alba era.