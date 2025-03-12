Lionel Messi tipped to follow 'phoenix' Neymar's example by returning to boyhood club after MLS stint with Inter Miami - but ex-Premier League star expects Cristiano Ronaldo to retire in Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi is being tipped to follow Neymar's example and return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys after his stint in MLS with Inter Miami.
- Neymar back in Brazil with Santos
- Messi tipped to finish career in Argentina
- But Ronaldo expected to stay in Saudi Arabia