'From the Prince to the genius!' - Lionel Messi & sons get special gift from former Barcelona co-star Neymar

Messi and Neymar first became good friends during their time at Barcelona. The pair won eight trophies together with the Catalan giants, including a Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey treble during their historic 2014-15 campaign, and formed the electric 'MSN' forward line alongside Luis Suarez. Their partnership came to a temporary end in 2017 when Neymar made a world-record move to PSG, though Messi would eventually join his old team-mate in Paris after leaving Barcelona as a free agent in 2021.
They both left France in 2023, with Messi moving to Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami and Neymar joining Al-Hilal in what turned out to be a two-year spell ravaged by injury. The 34-year-old has since returned to Santos in his native Brazil and helped his boyhood club avoid relegation in the 2025 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A season.