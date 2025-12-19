Lionel Messi saga 'has made me sad' says Joan Laporta as Barcelona president tells club legend 'hopefully we meet again'

Messi was forced to sever career-long ties with the Blaugrana once it became apparent that the funds were not available for a contract extension to be agreed. Once he hit free agency, the decision was taken to join close friend Neymar and France international superstar Kylian Mbappe at PSG.
Two years were spent at Parc des Princes before chasing the American dream with Inter Miami. More success has been savoured there, with Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and a historic MLS Cup win being savoured - while also claiming back-to-back MVP awards.
Messi has committed to a new three-year contract in the United States, taking him through 2028, which appears to rule out any return to Catalunya in a playing capacity. He will, however, always be welcome back at Camp Nou.