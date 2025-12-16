Lionel Messi & Robert Lewandowski to unite in MLS?! Inter Miami working to find a house for Barcelona striker ahead of stunning 2026 transfer swoop

According to Polish journalist Marek Jozwiak, Inter Miami have already started house hunting for Lewandowski. They believe there is every chance of the 37-year-old heading to the United States next summer - potentially after gracing another World Cup.
Lewandowski is expected to seek out a new challenge in 2026 after slipping behind Ferran Torres in the pecking order at Barca this season. He hit 42 goals last term, but is now being asked to fill a support role.
He has found the target on eight occasions through 17 appearances, while also registering an assist. The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich forward has shown that he still has the appetite for success and the physical qualities that make him a handful for any defender.
Inter Miami are ready to embrace that skill set, while pairing it with Messi’s. The Herons are all in when it comes to Lewandowski, with Jozwiak's report stating how they are now waiting on a decision from the Poland international.
Lewandowski has previously said when asked about his expiring contract and whether he could leave Europe for America or the Saudi Pro League: “I don’t know if I will be in Barcelona or somewhere else. I will decide my future soon. The decision won’t depend only on sporting factors, but also on emotional ones.”