Lionel Messi’s replacement? Inter Miami owner addresses ‘who will be next’ question as Argentine GOAT works on contract through 2028 with MLS Cup winners

Messi has transformed Inter Miami into a global phenomenon since his arrival, but the club’s hierarchy is already preparing for the day the legendary No.10 eventually retires. Speaking at ‘The Forum’ event at the Metropolitano stadium, owner Mas addressed the constant speculation regarding the team's long-term roster construction and the hunt for a future successor.
The American businessman highlighted that while the immediate goal is to capitalise on Messi's presence over the next two seasons, the club's identity is now tied to consistent excellence. Mas noted that the demand from the Floridian fanbase is for a blend of world-class stars and emerging young talent to ensure the "Messi effect" leaves a permanent legacy.