The greatest player of all time was never happy at the Parc des Princes - and the fans were never happy with him

Lionel Messi turned 38 on Tuesday. Paris Saint-Germain's X account wished him a happy birthday and then playfully added, "See you Sunday".

Some supporters weren't a bit impressed - because they do not have fond memories of Messi's time at the Parc des Princes. And nor does the Argentine, in fairness. He's made that painfully clear over the past couple of years.

In that sense, this weekend's Club World Cup clash between PSG and Messi's Inter Miami is being billed as something of a grudge match.

As the courteous and rather light-hearted social media post illustrated, though, it's more akin to a cordial reunion between former partners who came to realise that they never should have got together in the first place - and are now far better off without one another.