Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Nashville SC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Lionel Messi misses THIRD straight penalty as Inter Miami crushed by Nashville in four-goal rout

L. Messi
Inter Miami CF
Nashville SC
Major League Soccer
Argentina
Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF
World Cup

Lionel Messi’s return to the Inter Miami starting lineup turned into a nightmare as the Argentine icon missed his third consecutive penalty in a comprehensive 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC. The Herons were systematically dismantled at Geodis Park, failing to reclaim the top spot in the Eastern Conference on a night where nothing went right for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

  • Messi penalty woes continue

    The magic appears to have faded momentarily for Messi, who endured a evening to forget in Tennessee. With Inter Miami trailing 1-0 in the 23rd minute, the veteran had a golden opportunity to level the scores from the penalty spot. However, his low effort was expertly parried by Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake.

    Statistics highlight the depth of the Argentine's current struggles from 12 yards out. This latest failure marks the first time since 2014 that Messi has missed three consecutive penalties, according to ESPN. The unwanted streak began during the this summer World Cup campaign, after failing to convert against Austria and Egypt.


    • Advertisement
  • Nashville SC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Nashville run riot in Geodis Park

    Despite Telasco Segovia equalizing just before the interval, Nashville SC took complete control of the contest in the second half. Hany Mukhtar reminded the league of his quality with a clinical brace, while Sam Surridge added a third with a delicate back-heeled finish. Miami’s defense crumbled under the pressure, and the frustration was evident as Messi received a yellow card for his protests during the build-up to Nashville's third goal.

    The final blow came in stoppage time following a comical error from Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo. The shot-stopper slipped while well out of his area, allowing a route-one ball from Schwake to reach Mukhtar, who walked the ball into an empty net.


  • Personal tragedy looming over Messi

    This match represented Messi's first start since the tragic passing of his father and longtime representative, Jorge Messi. The 39-year-old has been dealing with immense emotional weight, recently admitting that he is unsure how to continue in the sport without his father’s guidance.

    Messi’s struggles were compounded by sheer bad luck in the final moments of the game. In one frantic second-half attack, the forward saw his shot strike both posts without crossing the line, before another effort was ruled out for offside.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Nashville SC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Hoyos strikes a defiant tone amid 'emotional' weight

    Speaking in the aftermath of the defeat, Inter Miami boss Guillermo Hoyos refused to hit the panic button, insisting that the heavy loss will only fuel his side's continued development.

    "A defeat like this won't stop us; we keep growing," he said. "We'll rest today and start working toward our goals again tomorrow. You don't lose your objectives just because of one defeat; quite the opposite, we are going to aim higher, keep growing, and continue the development of the squad.

    "I am grateful for everything the players did. People might point out the 4-1 loss, but the team endured a huge emotional toll; you have to be out there on the pitch to understand it. So, beyond the unfavorable result, there were very valuable things on display, and that is what really matters to me."

    Hoyos' side now faces a quick turnaround as the head coach prepares his squad for a difficult trip to face the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. The Herons will be desperate for a victory to regain some momentum and close the gap on Nashville in the Eastern Conference table. However, with questions lingering over Messi’s longevity and the team's defensive fragility, the road to recovery looks steep.