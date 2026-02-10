Lionel Messi eyeing official return to Barcelona after mapping out family plan

Messi recently took in a secret visit to Camp Nou, having seen that iconic stadium undergo an elaborate facelift. A playing return to Barcelona has been ruled out, with a strained relationship endured with current Blaugrana president Joan Laporta.

It has been suggested on a regular basis that a friendly fixture, or an exhibition match, could be arranged that allows Messi to grace the pitch at Camp Nou one last time and say proper farewells to a loyal fan base that still consider him to be the GOAT.

A statue has also been mooted for the South American superstar, as he is immortalised in surroundings that made him a global icon, but there has been no progress on that front since Laporta first floated the idea.

Barcelona will, however, become home again at some stage. Once boots are hung up for the final time, with a remarkable career being brought to a close, the Messi clan can head back to Spanish shores.

SPORT have said in an update on that situation: “As he explained in a recent interview, Leo Messi plans to return to Barcelona once his MLS contract ends. In the future, he will return to be a true Barcelonan.

“After retiring from football, there is a family consensus that he will return to live in Barcelona, where he still owns a home. And it will be then that he will be open to becoming more involved in the day-to-day operations of the club. His initial desire would be to join the sporting management team with a president he trusts.”