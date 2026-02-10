Lionel Messi eyeing official return to Barcelona after mapping out family plan

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi had hoped to be a one-club man after stepping out of the fabled La Masia academy system. The history books were rewritten with Barcelona as countless records were broken.
He registered 672 goals for the Blaugrana through 778 appearances, helping them to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. Professional ties were severed with Barca when reaching the end of a lucrative contract.
Financial problems at Camp Nou meant no extension could be agreed, with Messi heading to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. His family struggled to settle in France and another new challenge was sought after two seasons at Parc des Princes.
An invitation from David Beckham was accepted to go chasing the American dream in 2023. Messi has enhanced his standing as the most decorated player of all-time while starring in the United States - winning Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup honours.