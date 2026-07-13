Lionel Messi is ‘mortal’! England told why GOAT shouldn’t scare them as ex-Three Lions star backs Thomas Tuchel’s side to end Argentina’s World Cup title defence

Quizzed on whether that is possible, or if there needs to be acceptance that the mercurial No.10 will have his say at some point, ex-Three Lions defender Pallister - speaking in association with NetBet Sport - told GOAL: “Messi's not Messi of 10 years ago, I don't think.

“Yes, he's still pivotal to Argentina, he's still the go-to man, but I don't think he can do the damage that he did when he was at his peak. I don't think he can waltz through teams like he used to.

“He's still a wonderful technician. The goal he scored the other night [against Cape Verde] when he took it down with the outside of his foot and slammed it in the roof of the net was exquisite.

“He can score goals. He is the team leader in that side. He was four years ago and he still is now. But I don't think he’s the player he was when he was taking Barcelona to European Cups and La Liga titles.

“Obviously he's still dangerous. He's more of a mortal now, I would say. He can be ingenious in those little small pockets, can manipulate the ball, can score a goal.

“I don't think they'll man-mark him or anything like that. But he's a player that, obviously, you have to be aware of and try and nullify. We've been looking at the weaknesses of the England team, and that probably has been at the back. But I think we have too much for Argentina on the night.

“I don't think that heat is going to be an issue. I think it’s being played indoors at the arena in Atlanta. I think the lads will be pleased about that. They'll be more comfortable with the environment.

“I think there'll be a belief in that team that they can win that game. And let's hope Spain beat France, because I think they're the team of the tournament, France. I think they'll take some stopping.”