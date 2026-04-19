Lionel Messi & Mohamed Salah snubbed! Thiago favours alternative Barcelona & Liverpool heroes when picking top three team-mates
The Barcelona blueprint: Iniesta over Messi
Having emerged through the famed La Masia academy, Thiago had a front-row seat to the peak of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona dynasty. While most would immediately point to Messi as the standout figure of that era, Thiago looked closer to home when identifying his ultimate team-mate from his time at Camp Nou.
Speaking on the Peter Crouch Podcast, the Spaniard explained why Andres Iniesta got the nod over the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. "Barcelona, you could choose from the goalkeeper to the striker," Thiago said. "But for sure, the understanding of the game, this kind of mix between tactical and talent was Andres Iniesta. We had Messi, Xavi, Busquets, we had a lot of great players. Iniesta was playing in my position and I mirrored myself into that player."
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German efficiency: The brilliance of Philipp Lahm
Thiago’s journey then took him to Bayern Munich, where he spent seven trophy-laden seasons dominating the Bundesliga. Again, while he shared the dressing room with explosive attackers like Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, it was a more versatile and understated figure who truly caught his eye during his stay in Bavaria. The Spaniard highlighted former Bayern captain Philipp Lahm as his standout pick from the Allianz Arena, specifically noting Lahm's seamless transition into a midfield role under Guardiola. "At Bayern Munich, we had Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, but I’m going back to my position," he added. "To see a player like Philipp Lahm… he was very consistent as a full-back. When he played in the middle, I was said: ‘This guy always plays in the middle, he was not a full-back!’. He surprised me a lot."
Anfield's unsung hero: Falling for Bobby Firmino
Perhaps the most shocking omission from Thiago’s list was Liverpool talisman Salah. Despite the Egyptian’s record-breaking exploits at Anfield, Thiago instead chose to highlight the unique talents of Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian forward was often described as the 'engine' that made Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side tick, and Thiago was clearly a member of his fan club.
Explaining his decision to pick the man affectionately known as 'Bobby' over the prolific Salah, Thiago was glowing in his praise for the striker's work ethic and technical ability. "Bobby Firmino… I was in love with that player," Thiago admitted. "He puts his talent in the service of the team and he was so good on the ball."
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Reflecting on a glittering career among icons
Thiago officially hung up his boots at the end of the 2023-24 season following a four-year spell with Liverpool, bringing an end to a 15-year career defined by elegance and silverware. While his picks may shock those who prioritise individual stats, they offer a fascinating insight into how a midfield technician views the game. From winning four La Liga titles and two Champions League medals to securing seven Bundesliga crowns, Thiago’s career was defined by playing alongside elite talent. His decision to overlook Messi and Salah in favour of Iniesta, Lahm, and Firmino highlights his deep appreciation for players who prioritize the collective unit over individual glory.