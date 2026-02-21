'Lionel Messi's last dance is possible' - Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font makes offer to club legend

Messi established himself as a modern legend during an iconic spell with Barcelona, breaking all sorts of goalscoring records while winning a host of trophies during a glittering period in the Catalan giants' history. However, despite looking set to finish his career with the club, financial difficulties meant the World Cup winner left as a free agent in 2021, departing to join Paris Saint-Germain and later Inter Miami.
He has been perennially linked with a return to Barcelona ever since leaving and Font, a presidential candidate in the club's upcoming elections, has insisted he can bring the 38-year-old back to ensure he is given a farewell befitting of his status as their greatest ever player.