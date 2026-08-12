Lionel Messi return date uncertain as Inter Miami mourn the tragic death of Jorge Messi

Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos admitted the devastating news has been a source of immense pain inside the dressing room as the squad navigates the difficult moment.

"Regarding Leo, we know what happened, and it is a huge shame, a source of great pain, and we have really felt that impact," Hoyos said, as quoted by ESPN.

"It has been very hard. Often, there are no words for it. When you go through such a difficult experience, it is hard to recover, yet it is something we all face. In a way, we never truly learn from it because the pain is so intense.