Lionel Messi issues definitive statement on 2026 World Cup participation as Argentina & Inter Miami superstar makes honest admission on his fitness levels

Messi has had a transformative effect on Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the sport in America since his arrival in 2023. He immediately elevated The Herons from struggling also-rans to trophy winners, a phenomenon dubbed "the Messi Effect". In his first season he led the club to its first-ever title by winning the inaugural Leagues Cup. Messi continued his success into 2024, leading the team to a Supporters' Shield victory while also earning the MLS MVP award despite being hampered by an ankle injury.
In 2025, Messi secured the MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals in the regular season and is now chasing MLS Cup glory. The ex-Barcelona icon’s impact extends beyond statistics, significantly boosting the league's global profile and drawing record-breaking viewership, attendance, and jersey sales. Earlier this month he signed a contract extension through 2028, solidifying his long-term commitment to the club and the growth of the game in America. But the big question remains whether he’ll play for Argentina when the World Cup kicks off next June.