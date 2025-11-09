Lionel Messi's move to Galatasaray gathers pace as club president plays up prospect of 'easily' signing Argentine GOAT from Inter Miami

Galatasaray have a proven track record in recent seasons of signing high-profile players, which has driven forward their dominance of Turkish football. Forward Mauro Icardi joined on loan before making a permanent move, famously becoming the league's top scorer during the 2023-24 campaign. The club made a record-shattering £65 million ($85.5m) permanent signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen earlier this year. Other major acquisitions included the free transfers Wilfried Zaha and Belgian playmaker Dries Mertens, alongside other key players like Lucas Torreira.
But signing Messi would be a massive undertaking, the diminutive genius has transformed Inter Miami since his arrival in 2023, leading the club to its first trophy, the Leagues Cup. He was also instrumental in their 2024 Supporters' Shield win and in setting the league's record for most regular-season points. Messi's brilliance has elevated the entire team and significantly boosted the MLS's global profile. He continues to deliver decisive performances, as seen in the recent MLS Cup playoffs.