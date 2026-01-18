'Lionel Messi wants to bring everyone to MLS!' - Inter Miami superstar told he's making his 'own private league' as Kleberson makes wild Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar in America claim

The Herons are expected to make another play for Neymar, and fellow Brazilian Kleberson - who spent time in the U.S. himself with the Philadelphia Union, Indy Eleven and the Fort Lauderdale Strikers - can see an agreement being reached.

Quizzed on the chances of Neymar reuniting with Messi, Kleberson - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “Messi wants to bring everyone to MLS! He wants to make a private MLS league!

“There are some rumours. I think that Neymar probably only signed with Santos because he can stay in Brazil and have a chance to play in the World Cup. I believe, 100 per cent, that if he needs to move then the only league he can go to is MLS. I don’t think Neymar is going to put himself into another league.

“After the World Cup, probably in his mind it will be different in terms of the level he is playing. He is thinking now only about the World Cup. Think if he doesn’t go, or he goes and Brazil don’t do well, he is not going to be ‘Santos, Santos, Santos’ and his career there. It’s impossible to see that for a personality that Neymar is. I believe he will try and move to MLS.”

