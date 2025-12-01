'I don't want to be Lionel Messi & Messi knows I don't want to be him' - Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal reiterates desire to 'follow his own path' amid comparisons to Argentine GOAT

Yamal now boasts the ability to glide beyond defences with ease, much like Messi. The future appears to be bright, but the talented youngster insists that he will not get caught up in his own hype.
He went on to say of his future plans: “I don’t have any expectations. I just think about playing, not setting expectations. I think expectations are ultimately bad; when you meet them, you might feel like there are no goals left, and when you don’t meet them, you might feel frustrated. Playing football is the only thing that makes me forget everything else. I might have the biggest problem, but if I have a match, that’s the only thing I think about.”
Time is still well on Yamal’s side when it comes to breaking many more records, but he is giving little thought to individual accolades. The teen sensation added: “My goal isn’t to break all records, to score a million goals, to play a million matches. I’m an athlete who wants to enjoy himself. I hope kids want to be like me. In the end, the goal is for people to enjoy and deliver a bit of a show in football.”