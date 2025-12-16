Lionel Messi's 'bar reset to higher level'! Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas reveals ambitious goals for 2026 season after 'epic' MLS Cup triumph

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi led the way again for Inter Miami in 2025. Having previously inspired Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield triumphs, he helped to land the ultimate prize at the end of a nerve-shredding play-off campaign.
The Vancouver Whitecaps were seen off in the MLS Cup final at Chase Stadium, as the Herons prepare to bid farewell to that venue and move into a new purpose-built home. Argentine GOAT Messi will be back for more after signing a three-year contract extension.
Former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have headed into retirement, with it possible that Luis Suarez will join them, but ex-Real Madrid and Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon has been acquired and prolific Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is said to be registering on the recruitment radar.