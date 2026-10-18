Lionel Messi magic! Inter Miami star nets stunning brace against Atlanta United to extend MLS Golden Boot lead

The Herons took the lead just before the interval when German Berterame struck in the 45th minute, with Messi playing a crucial role in the build-up. However, the Argentine maestro truly came alive after the break to put the game out of reach.

In the 56th minute, the 39-year-old cut inside from the right flank, played a quick one-two with Berterame, and danced past an Atlanta defender before slotting a low finish into the net. Just four minutes later, Luis Suarez released Messi on a breakaway, allowing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to beat his marker and fire past goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos.

Former Miami forward Fafa Picault pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot late on, but the visitors comfortably secured all three points at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



