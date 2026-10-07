'Enjoy life, brother' - Brazil legend Ronaldinho pens emotional tribute to Lionel Messi after Barcelona icon calls time on Argentina career

Ronaldinho, who mentored a teenage Messi during his breakthrough at Barcelona, expressed immense pride in the forward's achievements. "What a pleasure and what a joy it has been to have been part of your story from day one, brother," the Brazilian wrote. "You made us smile and enjoy football so much. Your name is etched in the history of your country, and of the whole world."

The 2002 World Cup winner also acknowledged the immense pressure Messi faced throughout his career to deliver international silverware. "Only we know the joy we felt when we fulfilled our childhood dream, representing our entire nation and becoming world champions," Ronaldinho continued. "You gave your all for your national team and for your country."

Recognising the personal toll of a long footballing career, Ronaldinho offered some parting advice, adding: "I understand you perfectly, and I know that everything to do with family makes us rethink things. Enjoy life, brother. I wish you all the best, today and always."







