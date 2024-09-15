Lionel Messi aiming to end 2024 with trophy count taken to 47 – with Inter Miami superstar setting out ‘goal’ for MLS Cup hopefuls after returning from a ‘long time’ out
Inter Miami are going well in MLS and Lionel Messi has set the Herons a target of claiming two pieces of silverware before the season ends.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Inter Miami lead Supporters' Shield standings
- Messi sets trophy goals for Inter Miami
- Herons have already qualified for the playoffs