Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer

The 2024 MLS field is more open than ever. There's a clear hierarchy atop both the Eastern and Western Conferences, but outside the top five teams, it's open season for playoff qualification.

Inter Miami just secured their playoff berth, the first team in MLS to do so this season. But now, with just eight matchdays left in the campaign, who will follow suit?

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew just claimed the Leagues Cup after a thrilling victory over LAFC. Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake were dealt a brutal hand at the weekend, with a loss to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Elsewhere, 2023 Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati are soaring, while there are a handful of contenders who are unexpectedly creeping up: LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids, New York Red Bulls - and yes, they're back: the Seattle Sounders.

With 26 matchdays complete, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest MLS Power Rankings.

Previous update: July 10.