'I have so much desire to be there' - Lionel Messi lays out exactly what will be required for him to play at the 2026 World Cup with Argentina as question marks remain over Inter Miami superstar's involvement

Speaking in an interview with Fabrizio Romano, Messi expressed his strong desire to go to the US, Canada and Mexico with Argentina next summer, should the circumstances be right for the 38-year-old to star for the 2022 World Cup winners.
Messi continues to shine for his national side, scoring twice in four matches in 2025. Though he announced that September’s 3-0 qualifying victory over Venezuela was to be his final competitive fixture on home soil, he had not publicly confirmed his desire to compete in the World Cup until now.
The Inter Miami star has been in scintillating form in the MLS this season, scoring 39 goals in 44 appearances in 2025 in all competitions. If he continues to play at such a high level for his club, Messi will hope to have a similar impact for Argentina next summer.