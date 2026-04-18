Liam Rosenior frustrated as 'the small things' cost Chelsea in Man Utd defeat

Rosenior was left to reflect on a familiar story at Stamford Bridge as his side dominated possession and territory but failed to find the back of the net. Despite hitting the woodwork multiple times and restricting the visitors to minimal opportunities, the Blues were undone by one clinical moment from Michael Carrick's side.

Speaking to Match of the Day after the final whistle, Rosenior expressed his disbelief at the result following a performance where his team registered 21 shots to United's four. "It is so difficult. Today they had one shot on target while we were down to 10 men. We had wave after wave of attack and hit the woodwork I think four times. I don't want my team to feel things are against us. We have to keep fighting," the Chelsea boss said.