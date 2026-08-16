LFCTV forced to issue an on-air apology after showing horrific Como player injury against Liverpool

According to the Express, Liverpool played two matches in a single day against newly promoted Serie A side Como on Sunday. The first encounter, a behind-closed-doors friendly at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, ended in a 0-0 draw. Liverpool fielded an experienced line-up including Alexis Mac Allister, Federico Chiesa, and Kostas Tsimikas.
However, the 70-minute match was overshadowed by an unfortunate incident involving Dossena. The 27-year-old fell awkwardly on his hand after challenging for an aerial duel with James McConnell and Will Wright. Dossena stayed down on the turf, and a close-up camera shot quickly revealed that he had suffered a severely dislocated finger, leaving the commentators and the viewing audience in shock.