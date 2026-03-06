In the statement, the club specifically asks for respect to be shown by those in attendance, following the widespread condemnation of the booing that was heard during the Manchester City game. Indeed, the club hope to ensure a welcoming atmosphere at Elland Road this time around, and have sought to explain why some fans became frustrated at the break in play during the 1-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's men.
Leeds United release statement urging fans to respect pause in play for Ramadan during Norwich FA Cup tie after boo controversy that marred Man City clash
- Getty Images Sport
A call for unity at Elland Road
Club acknowledges communication failures
In their official communication, Leeds have outlined exactly when the pause in play is due to take place: "At an appropriate time following sunset in Leeds at 5:56pm, which will be around the 75th minute of our clash with the Canaries, the referee will call a halt to proceedings for a brief period allowing players from both sides to take on fluids and energy supplements in line with agreed protocol." Reflecting on the previous weekend, the club added: "A pause also took place during our Premier League fixture with Manchester City last weekend, which led to booing from some supporters which was disappointing and unexpected."
Addressing the boos
Attempting to explain why the boos occurred, Leeds stated: "This was the first time a game at Elland Road has ever been paused to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast. In hindsight, we should have been more proactive with our communications in advance of the Manchester City fixture to explain to supporters that this was going to happen, there was a clear lack of awareness by some attending the fixture.
"Whilst we displayed a message on our big screen at Elland Road to explain why the game had been paused, this was not visible for approximately 25 per cent of the stadium, including the South Stand.
"In our preceding fixture with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in November 2025 the game was controversially stopped in the second half for a 'tactical timeout' during an injury break and with the squads congregating on the touchline supporters may have thought this was happening again (a similar incident to this also happened last Tuesday against Sunderland AFC leading to booing).
"At the time of the stoppage, given the intensity at the start of the match, a number of players were confused why the game had been paused, which can be seen clearly on broadcast footage and may have also led to confusion for supporters."
- Getty Images Sport
Farke to serve touchline ban
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will be absent from the dugout following a misconduct charge and his subsequent red card during the recent clash against Manchester City. Reflecting on the incident, Farke said: "I think for jogging, it's not correct to be sent off. There was not one bad word, no accusation, no bad language whatsoever." Despite his grievances, the Leeds boss opted not to appeal the decision: "I have not appealed, just for one simple reason, because [if I did] we will speak two more weeks about this topic and everyone should concentrate on football, and this is why I simply accept the ban."