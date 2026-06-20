Leeds United eye free transfer move for ex-Germany international after Dortmund's decision to release vastly-experienced midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Brandt as they look to strengthen their squad following a 14th-place finish in the Premier League, as per YEP. The 30-year-old will become a free agent this summer after his contract with Dortmund expires.

Brandt spent seven years with the Bundesliga club after joining from Bayer Leverkusen for €25 million in 2019. The attacking midfielder arrives on the market with an impressive resume. Alongside 48 appearances for Germany, he has made more than 380 Bundesliga appearances and featured regularly at the highest level of European football.