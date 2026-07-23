Leeds and Man City open James Trafford talks as Newcastle pull out

Trafford’s desire to leave City stems from a testing 2025-26 season where he found himself stuck on the bench following the high-profile arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma. Having rejoined City from Burnley with the expectation of competing for the starting spot, the deadline-day signing of the Italian superstar pushed Trafford into an understudy role.

He made just 17 appearances throughout the campaign, largely restricted to domestic cup competitions. Trafford was vocal about his situation earlier this year, stating in February that being number two “wasn’t what I expected” and that he “tried to guard against the situation happening."

However, the lack of consistent action has not seemingly damaged his international standing, with Trafford making his senior England debut in March and earning two caps to date. He was subsequently included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the World Cup this summer. While he did not see any minutes on the pitch, his inclusion highlighted his standing as one of the country's most promising talents.