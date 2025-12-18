Leandro Trossard compared to Arsenal cult hero by Thierry Henry as former Gunners star admits he's not been completely impressed with Belgium winger

In his Betway blog, when asked if he’s been impressed with Trossard this season, Henry replied: “Yes and no, because I know what he can do. I’ve seen it in training for the national team, and I saw what he did when he was at Genk. He had an outstanding season that got him the move to Brighton. I’m not surprised because I knew it was in there. It was tough for him to play at times during my time with Belgium because Eden Hazard was in front of him. That’s just a tough one, I guess. If you look at the goals he scored in Belgium, when he sees the goal and you let him shoot, it’s over. Him being able to finish is something that he worked on early doors, and he can do it with either foot.

"I like the way he manoeuvres the ball, and since his Brighton days he added that intensity to be able to play in the Premier League. He’s clever enough to understand that everything comes from the right for Arsenal because Bukayo is there, so sometimes he needs to be on the back post to finish. He’s not that type of winger to stay high and wide when everything’s happening on the other side. He comes inside and scores the goals that I remember Freddie Ljungberg scoring. We used to build on the left in my time, and finishing with Freddie making the run inside, or finishing with a tap-in at the back post. Trossard has that understanding of what he needs to do for the team at the moment."