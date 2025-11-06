Lamine Yamal ‘wouldn’t suit’ Man Utd as Barcelona wonderkid sees Xavi Simons & Florian Wirtz used as Premier League transfer warnings

There is no suggestion that Yamal will be seeking a move to England any time soon, with a lucrative contract being agreed at Barcelona after turning 18 and inheriting the fabled No.10 jersey that Lionel Messi once wore with such distinction. Despite his relative lack of senior experience, Yamal has already become a talismanic presence in Catalunya.
He is being billed as a multiple Ballon d’Or winner of the future, with records expected to continue tumbling around the hottest of prospects. There may, however, come a day in which he seeks out a new challenge.
Few teams in world football would be able to finance a transfer package for Yamal, but Premier League sides with deep pockets would put themselves in the mix. Meulensteen is not convinced that United would form part of that clamour if a window of opportunity opened up, with Anfield, the Emirates or Etihad Stadium considered to be better fits.