Emmanuel Petit says Lamine Yamal is already ahead of Lionel Messi in his development and has labelled him "the most valuable player on the planet".

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal often compared to Barca great Messi

Petit thinks he's developing even quicker

Hailed him as one of the best in the world Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱