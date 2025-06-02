Lamine Yamal backed to replicate Lionel Messi by making 'history' at Barcelona as Deco reveals struggles in managing in-demand teenage star
Barcelona sporting director Deco has backed Lamine Yamal to follow Lionel Messi's example and 'make history' at the Catalan club.
- Yamal signs a new six-year deal with Barcelona
- Deco confirms Yamal’s long-term role while comparing to Messi
- Club plan minor additions in summer transfer window