This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Never in doubt! Lamine Yamal commits his future to Barcelona as wonderkid pens new long-term contract to continue in Lionel Messi's footsteps Barcelona L. Yamal Transfers LaLiga Lamine Yamal has signed a new contract at Barcelona until 2031, the club have confirmed. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal signs new deal

Has become a superstar at Barcelona

Commits future to Catalan club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱