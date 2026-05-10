‘I am not Lamine’ - Raphinha admits he can’t match ‘special’ Yamal as Barcelona wonderkid sits out Real Madrid Clasico clash through injury

Yamal has become the undisputed face of Barcelona’s creative spark this season, leaving a massive void in Hansi Flick’s starting XI as he continues to recover from injury. While Raphinha is the natural candidate to occupy the right flank, the former Leeds United man was quick to distance himself from comparisons with the 18-year-old wonderkid.
“If I play on the right wing, don’t expect anything special because I am not Lamine. Lamine is a star and the things he does,” Raphinha admitted with refreshing honesty in an interview with Movistar as quoted by Sport.