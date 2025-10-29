Lamine Yamal injury recovery not being handled well by Barcelona as ex-Real Madrid star reveals 'worry' over teenage star

Concerns about Yamal’s fitness are growing both inside and outside Barcelona. The young winger has been struggling with pubalgia, a persistent groin injury that is affecting his speed and agility. Medical experts say the pain can come and go but often worsens during intense matches, making recovery difficult without proper rest. The 18-year-old missed four matches for the Spanish club after returning from international break due to same issue but has played regularly since then.
Sports traumatologist Doctor Pedro Luis Ripoll recently discussed Yamal's condition and revealed that the injury can reduce a player’s movement and shooting power by almost half, and rushing a player back only makes it worse. Barcelona’s medical staff are managing Yamal’s workload carefully, but with so many injuries across the squad, the Spaniard continues to play regularly, a decision that’s beginning to raise eyebrows among experts and former players.